Kent Island Community Working On Recovery Efforts After Tornado

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Kent Island continues to pick up the pieces after last month’s devastating tornado.
RELATED: EF-2 Tornado Causes Extensive Damage On Kent Island
One hundred fifteen buildings were damaged 11 others were destroyed when an E-F2 tornado ripped through bay city and Stevensville back on July 24.
County officials are holding a town hall meeting on August 23rd to discuss recovery efforts.
The meeting is being held at Matapeake Elementary School in Stevensville at 7 p.m.
Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook