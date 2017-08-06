FIRST WARNING WEATHER: Flash Flood Watch Issued For Central Md. Starting Monday Afternoon | Current Conditions | Current RadarDownload The WJZ Weather App

Kent Island Community Working On Recovery Efforts After Tornado

August 6, 2017 6:37 PM
Filed Under: Kent Island Tornado

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Kent Island continues to pick up the pieces after last month’s devastating tornado.

RELATED: EF-2 Tornado Causes Extensive Damage On Kent Island

One hundred fifteen buildings were damaged 11 others were destroyed when an E-F2 tornado ripped through bay city and Stevensville back on July 24.

County officials are holding a town hall meeting on August 23rd to discuss recovery efforts.

The meeting is being held at Matapeake Elementary School in Stevensville at 7 p.m.

