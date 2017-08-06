McConnell Says He Would Consider Continuing Insurer Payments

August 6, 2017 10:29 AM
US Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, Republican of Kentucky, walks through the US Capitol in Washington, DC, June 22, 2017, following the release of a draft of the Senate Republican's healthcare bill. / AFP PHOTO / SAUL LOEB (Photo credit should read SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images)

FANCY FARM, Ky. (AP) — A week after an attempt to repeal the Affordable Care Act failed, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell says he’d consider a bipartisan effort to continue payments to insurers to avert a costly rattling of health insurance markets.

McConnell told reporters Saturday there is “still a chance” the Senate could revive the measure to repeal and replace “Obamacare,” but he acknowledged the window for that is rapidly closing.

The Kentucky senator noted Republican Sen. Lamar Alexander of Tennessee is working on “some kind of bipartisan approach” that would involve subsidies for insurance companies.

