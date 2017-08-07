AMBER ALERT: Jalay Miyah Diggs, 3-year-old girl. Last seen today in Worcester County, Md., wearing pink flowered capris and an orange top.

Amber Alert Issued For 3-Year-Old Girl

August 7, 2017 8:57 PM
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — An amber alert has been issued for a missing three-year-old girl from Worcester County, Maryland.

Photo/ National Center for Missing & Exploited Children

National Center for Missing & Exploited Children says three-year-old Jalay Diggs is believed to have been abducted by a suspect, 30-year-old Kayleigh Burton.

Authorities say the young girl was last seen in a gray Lexus SUV, Maryland license plate #1CR3270.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Worcester County Sheriff’s Department at 410-632-1111.

This story will be updated.

