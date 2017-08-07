Amber Alert Issued For 3-Year-Old Girl

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — An amber alert has been issued for a missing three-year-old girl from Worcester County, Maryland.
National Center for Missing & Exploited Children says three-year-old Jalay Diggs is believed to have been abducted by a suspect, 30-year-old Kayleigh Burton.
Authorities say the young girl was last seen in a gray Lexus SUV, Maryland license plate #1CR3270.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Worcester County Sheriff’s Department at 410-632-1111.
This story will be updated.
Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook