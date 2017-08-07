Anti-Violence Movement Continues In Baltimore After Failed Ceasefire

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A weekend ceasefire ends with bloodshed in Baltimore, as community activists pushed for people to put down their guns for a 72-hour stretch.

But 41 hours in, the first of two murders during that time period.

In a matter of five hours, two people were gunned down during what activists hoped would be a murder-free weekend.

The rain poured down Monday on one southwest Baltimore block, and so did the city’s support.

An officer was still guarding the spot where a proposed ceasefire died Saturday night with the city’s 209th murder victim.

“It knocked the wind out of me,” activist Erricka Bridgeford said. “And, [when we got] there, and they were still washing the sidewalk.”

A blood-stained sidewalk behind police tape at South Carey and Sargent Streets, where bullets flew, and a Baltimore ceasefire sign still hangs.

It was posted by Bridgeford.

“We have to figure out a way to be more connected when we hear about somebody getting killed. We have to find a way,” she said.

She led the 72-hour push for peace.

As people marched in the same city streets where a slow motion massacre has played out this summer, and where Bridgeford says the anti-violence movement isn’t over.

“Moving forward, we’re going to raise our vibrations higher,” she said. “We’re not going to be numb, and we’re going to remember that five hours and those two people.”

On Monday night, she’s meeting with other activists to plan 365 Baltimore, a year-round anti-violence campaign.

No arrests have been made in either of this weekend’s homicides.

