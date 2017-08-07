‘Donut Boy’ Brings 1,000 Doughnuts To Police In Maryland

BALTIMORE (WJZ/AP) — A young caped crusader who’s supporting law enforcement through generosity descended on Maryland in his nationwide journey.

“Donut Boy” visited the Harford County Sheriff’s Office and the Laurel Police Department on Friday after visiting more than 16 states delivering what he says is the favorite food of police.

So far, he’s delivered more than 22,000 pastries to cops.

The 9-year-old Florida resident is on a mission to deliver doughnuts to police as his way of showing appreciation.

Tyler’s Facebook page says the quest began after he bought four policemen doughnuts at his local store and that he aspires to be an officer too.

