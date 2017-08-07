High School Students Get Experience Of A Lifetime Researching The Arctic

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — While many people are spending their summers at the beach, six Baltimore teens are in the Arctic collecting data, learning first hand of the impacts of climate change.

The teens are among a select few from The Park School selected for the project.

Jonathan McCall spoke to a former student who has made two trips to Arctic about the group’s mission.

For the next two weeks, students will be getting the experience of a lifetime — a first-hand lesson not taught in any books.

“It’s a lot of fun, because I actually like the idea of learning by doing,” says student Bunmi Osias.

1,500 miles, three stops, and two countries later: “Because of the wetlands, the only way to get there in the summer is by chopper,” says Osias.

Teach Julie Rogers has been making the trips with her students for more than a decade.

“They do more in two weeks on the tundra than they learn in the whole semester,” she says.

The students conduct their own scientific field research, like depth sampling of the layer of ice under the surface in northern Canada in Churchill, Manitoba.

Former student Bunmi Osias made two trips to the Arctic and says summers can be odd.

“Some days it was 90 degrees which is not normal for Churchill, other days it was 50’s and 60’s. That in a span of a two-week period is not a normal fluctuation in temperature,” says Osias.

Students from The Park School in Baltimore County are set to be in Canada for about two weeks as part of this project. Many apply, but very few actually make it into the program.

The group analyzes their findings during weekly meetings back here at home, and their work is drawing praise from scientists much older.

“It’s a little understandable to be skeptical if you’re not seeing it for yourself,” says Osias.

The students from the Park School will also team up with students from Canada as part of the project.

The group will also be heading back to the Arctic in October to study polar bear patterns.

