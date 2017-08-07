FIRST WARNING WEATHER: Flash Flood Watch Now In Effect For Central Maryland| Current Conditions | Current RadarDownload The WJZ Weather App

Police Arrest Man Accused Of Shooting Half-Brother On Metro Train

August 7, 2017 12:23 PM
Filed Under: Metro Shooting
Courtesy: Metro Transit Police

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Metro Transit Police arrested an 18-year-old accused of opening fire while on a Red Line train near Takoma, injuring his half-brother.

Jermaine Brown has been charged with first-degree assault for the shooting.

Police say Brown fired three shots while inside the railcar, following an altercation with three other people. Brown shot his 14-year-old half-brother in the stomach, but he was not the intended target.

The victim was taken to a hospital, where police say he is in stable condition.

The other two shots hit the railcar. No other injuries were reported.

Police are now working to find the three other people involved in the altercation with Brown Anyone with information is asked to call the MTPD Criminal Investigations Division at 301-955-5000 or text MyMTPD (696873).

0807suspects Police Arrest Man Accused Of Shooting Half Brother On Metro Train

 

