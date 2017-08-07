Orioles Begin 10-Day Road Trip On The West Coast

FIRST WARNING WEATHER: Flash Flood Watch Now In Effect For Central Maryland, Flash Flood Warning For Parts Of The Eastern Shore | Current Conditions | Current RadarDownload The WJZ Weather App

August 7, 2017 2:42 PM
Filed Under: Baltimore Orioles, Los Angeles Angels, mlb, Seattle Mariners

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore Orioles begin a 10-day road trip visiting the Los Angeles Angels, the Oakland Athletics and the Seattle Mariners.

Monday’s starter will be Dylan Bundy (10-8, 4.24 ERA). He had 10 quality starts in his first 11 outings. In his past 10 appearances, he has recorded only four quality starts and has gone six innings or more just four times.

Bundy has faced the Angels once before in 2016, when he gave up four runs in a 1 1/3-inning relief effort.

Today
@
o3IfXiKyLCntiZZGE8NPFw 56x42 Orioles Begin 10 Day Road Trip On The West CoastAngels
10:07 PM
Tomorrow
@
o3IfXiKyLCntiZZGE8NPFw 56x42 Orioles Begin 10 Day Road Trip On The West CoastAngels
10:07 PM
Wed, Aug 9
@
o3IfXiKyLCntiZZGE8NPFw 56x42 Orioles Begin 10 Day Road Trip On The West CoastAngels
3:37 PM
Thu, Aug 10
@
AJKr46qzAlyyzvI1sL1CbQ 56x42 Orioles Begin 10 Day Road Trip On The West CoastAthletics
10:05 PM
Fri, Aug 11
@
AJKr46qzAlyyzvI1sL1CbQ 56x42 Orioles Begin 10 Day Road Trip On The West CoastAthletics
10:05 PM
Sat, Aug 12
@
AJKr46qzAlyyzvI1sL1CbQ 56x42 Orioles Begin 10 Day Road Trip On The West CoastAthletics
9:05 PM
Sun, Aug 13
@
AJKr46qzAlyyzvI1sL1CbQ 56x42 Orioles Begin 10 Day Road Trip On The West CoastAthletics
4:05 PM
Mon, Aug 14
@
CcJYNnWBPQcT lP1fUIf8Q 56x42 Orioles Begin 10 Day Road Trip On The West CoastMariners
10:10 PM
Tue, Aug 15
@
CcJYNnWBPQcT lP1fUIf8Q 56x42 Orioles Begin 10 Day Road Trip On The West CoastMariners
10:10 PM
Wed, Aug 16
@
CcJYNnWBPQcT lP1fUIf8Q 56x42 Orioles Begin 10 Day Road Trip On The West CoastMariners
3:40 PM

Get ready for some late nights, Baltimore fans.

