Orioles Begin 10-Day Road Trip On The West Coast

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore Orioles begin a 10-day road trip visiting the Los Angeles Angels, the Oakland Athletics and the Seattle Mariners.
Monday’s starter will be Dylan Bundy (10-8, 4.24 ERA). He had 10 quality starts in his first 11 outings. In his past 10 appearances, he has recorded only four quality starts and has gone six innings or more just four times.
Bundy has faced the Angels once before in 2016, when he gave up four runs in a 1 1/3-inning relief effort.
|
Today
|
@
|
Angels
|
10:07 PM
|
Tomorrow
|
@
|
Angels
|
10:07 PM
|
Wed, Aug 9
|
@
|
Angels
|
3:37 PM
|
Thu, Aug 10
|
@
|
Athletics
|
10:05 PM
|
Fri, Aug 11
|
@
|
Athletics
|
10:05 PM
|
Sat, Aug 12
|
@
|
Athletics
|
9:05 PM
|
Sun, Aug 13
|
@
|
Athletics
|
4:05 PM
|
Mon, Aug 14
|
@
|
Mariners
|
10:10 PM
|
Tue, Aug 15
|
@
|
Mariners
|
10:10 PM
|
Wed, Aug 16
|
@
|
Mariners
|
3:40 PM
Get ready for some late nights, Baltimore fans.