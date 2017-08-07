Orioles Tim Beckham Named American League Player of the Week

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– Congratulations to Tim Beckham who was named the American League Player of the Week for July 31 – August 6.

Beckham batted .583/.600/1.167 (14-for-24) with three doubles, a triple, three home runs, six runs scored, and six RBI over six games.

Among AL leaders, Tim finished the period first in batting average, on-base percentage, slugging percentage and total bases (28); tied for first in hits (14) and triples; tied for third in home runs; and tied for seventh in runs scored and doubles. This is Baltimore’s second weekly award this season, following Beckham’s All-Star teammate Jonathan Schoop, who claimed weekly honors two weeks ago for the period ending July 23rd.