Orioles Tim Beckham Named American League Player of the Week

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– Congratulations to Tim Beckham who was named the American League Player of the Week for July 31 – August 6.
Beckham batted .583/.600/1.167 (14-for-24) with three doubles, a triple, three home runs, six runs scored, and six RBI over six games.
Among AL leaders, Tim finished the period first in batting average, on-base percentage, slugging percentage and total bases (28); tied for first in hits (14) and triples; tied for third in home runs; and tied for seventh in runs scored and doubles. This is Baltimore’s second weekly award this season, following Beckham’s All-Star teammate Jonathan Schoop, who claimed weekly honors two weeks ago for the period ending July 23rd.
Beckham, who was acquired from the Tampa Bay Rays on July 31st, has tallied a hit in each game he has played for Baltimore, notching multi-hit efforts in five-of-six contests during his award-winning week.
Beckham tied for first in hits (14), second in extra-base hits (7), and tied for third in home runs (3).
During the week, he hit the Orioles 10,000th home run in O’s history and also the 2,500th home run by an Oriole in Oriole Park history.
In recognition of his American League Player of the Week Award, Tim Beckham will be awarded a watch courtesy of Rockwell.