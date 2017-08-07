Storm Causes Damage In Salisbury, Residents Believe A Tornado Touched Down

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — After a storm caused heavy damage in Salisbury Monday afternoon, residents believe a tornado may have touched down.
Multiple Twitter users shared images of a car that had been flipped, which they believed to be a result of the storm.
There was a tornado warning for a short time Monday for nearby Millsboro, Delaware, Selbyville, Delaware and Ocean View, Delaware.
The National Weather Service has not confirmed whether a funnel hit the area, but residents seem pretty convinced based on the damage.
Luke Faulkner took the following video, which contains an expletive.

Police say no injuries have been reported so far.
