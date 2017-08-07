FIRST WARNING WEATHER: Flash Flood Watch Now In Effect For Central Maryland, Flash Flood Warning For Parts Of The Eastern Shore | Current Conditions | Current RadarDownload The WJZ Weather App

Storm Causes Damage In Salisbury, Residents Believe A Tornado Touched Down

August 7, 2017 2:54 PM
Filed Under: Salisbury
Photo credit: Mark Davis Jr.

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — After a storm caused heavy damage in Salisbury Monday afternoon, residents believe a tornado may have touched down.

Multiple Twitter users shared images of a car that had been flipped, which they believed to be a result of the storm.

There was a tornado warning for a short time Monday for nearby Millsboro, Delaware, Selbyville, Delaware and Ocean View, Delaware.

The National Weather Service has not confirmed whether a funnel hit the area, but residents seem pretty convinced based on the damage.

Luke Faulkner took the following video, which contains an expletive.

https://twitter.com/FaulknerLucas/status/894624469695819776

Police say no injuries have been reported so far.

