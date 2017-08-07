Ravens Announce Shake Shack Is Coming To M&T Bank Stadium

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore Ravens announced the addition of Shake Shack at M&T Bank Stadium for the 2017 season.

Among other upgrades the the home of the Ravens, including the two new 200-foot wide video walls, the new another way they’re enhancing the game day experience for fans.

Shake Shack is known for using 100 percent all-natural Angus beef burgers and fresh hand-spun shakes, as well as hot dogs, fries and more. It’s also known for using sustainable materials in its stands and encouraging recycling.

Shake Shack opened its first-ever Baltimore location opened on February 16th, 2015 on East Pratt Street, across from the iconic National Aquarium.

M&T Bank stadium was recently ranked number 1 in the NFL by stadium journey magazine for the fan experience.