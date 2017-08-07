Terrance West Is Expecting To Put Up Big Numbers This Season

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Terrance West led the Baltimore Ravens with 774 yards rushing last season.

The Maryland native is ranked 97th on the ESPN’s fantasy football rankings. There are 37 running backs ahead of him. However, West is confident that he’ll be putting up some big numbers this season. West advises fantasy football owners, “it’d be smart to grab me.”

Baltimore is definitely looking for West to become more explosive and with Kenneth Dixon is out for the season with a knee injury, West is a near lock to be the Ravens’ starting running back.

The team also has Danny Woodhead and Buck Allen on the roster.

West will earn $1.797 million this season as a restricted free agent, a salary that ranks 18th among running backs this season. West will be an unrestricted free agent at the end of the season.

“As the game goes, I get stronger and stronger,” he said. “I get to feel the defense out, how the linebackers are pursuing the ball and get lanes for cutbacks.”

At Towson University, West ran the ball 413 times in his final season, averaging 25.8 carries per game.