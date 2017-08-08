WJZ BREAKING: NWS Confirms EF-1 Tornado Touched Down In Salisbury

$1M Bill Deposit Attempt Leads To Man’s Drug Arrest

August 8, 2017 3:19 PM
Courtesy: Woodbury County Sheriff's Office

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (AP) — Authorities say a man who tried to deposit what he presented as a $1 million bill has been charged with drug possession in Iowa.

A criminal complaint says Sioux City police officers were called to a Northwest Bank branch Thursday to talk to a man who tried to deposit the bill into his account. The officers asked 33-year-old Dennis Strickland whether he had any more of the bills and that a baggie fell out when he emptied a pocket. The complaint says the baggie contained methamphetamine.

The U.S. Treasury Department says it has never produced a $1 million bill.

Iowa court records say Strickland is scheduled to be back in court Monday. His attorney hasn’t returned a call Tuesday from The Associated Press.

