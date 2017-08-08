15-Year-Old Shot In The Head In Baltimore While Walking With His Brother

August 8, 2017 11:42 AM
Filed Under: Baltimore Police Department

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 15-year-old boy was shot in the forehead early Tuesday morning, Baltimore Police say.

Officers responded to the 1600 block of West Franklin Street around 1:21 a.m.

The boy was transported to an area hospital where he is listed in grave condition.

Investigators say the victim was walking home with his brother when they were approached by suspects armed with a gun, who announced a robbery then shot the boy.

Due to his condition, homicide detectives are investigating.

Detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2100, Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup or text a tip to 443-902-4824.

