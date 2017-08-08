Baltimore County Restaurant Week Lasts Through August 19

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — It’s the most delicious time of the summer in Baltimore County.

“We’re excited,” says Lando Orsino, general manager of Pappas in Parkville.

Pappas and dozens of other restaurants will be offering prix fixe lunch and dinner options through August 19.

“We get to see old customers who we see on a regular basis, and we have a lot of them,” Orsino says. “Everybody comes here for the crab cakes. But this gives us an opportunity to maybe meet some new people who get to try us out and hopefully join our customer base.”

“It’s nice to see the crowds because this is our life,” says Pappas executive chef Wilson Rodriguez. “We depend on our customers and we are very proud to have all of them here.”

And a boost for the county’s restaurants is also a boost for the local economy.

“The restaurant business is a huge economic engine for Baltimore County with yearly revenues of $1.6 billion,” says Brian Boston, executive chef at The Milton Inn. “We also employ over 27,000 people in 1,600 eating establishments around the county.”

For a full list of participating restaurants CLICK HERE.

