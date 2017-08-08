Bobby Sabelhaus Talks ESPN Documentary On Dunbar Basketball

August 8, 2017 10:25 AM
Filed Under: 30 for 30, Baltimore Boys, Bobby Sabelhaus, Dunbar Basketball, ESPN Documentary, Muggsy Bogues

ESPN Films’ “30-for-30” series will feature Baltimore City’s Dunbar High School boys’ basketball teams of the early 1980s in an upcoming episode this week.

The documentary will go further into the inspiring true story of a high-school basketball team that overcame desperate circumstances in 1980s Baltimore to produce four NBA players and give hope to a neighborhood and a city.

The film’s executive producer, Baltimore native Bobby Sabelhaus, joined Sports With Coleman to discuss the origin story, the challenges in producing the film and his connections to the story.

“We just wanted to be authentic. We wanted to be honest. It is a little bit of a social commentary about what’s going on in Baltimore then, and today,” said Sabelhaus.

The film centers around the Dunbar Poets, led by Tyrone “Muggsy” Bogues, who went unbeaten from 1981 to 1983. The film also features former Dunbar players and NBA stars like David Wingate, Reggie Williams, Reggie Lewis and their coach, Bob Wade.

Tune in to hear the full interview below:

The documentary, titled “Baltimore Boys,” will air at 8 p.m. on Tuesday night, Aug. 8 on ESPN.

