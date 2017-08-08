Cash4Life Winning Ticket Sold In Pikesville

BALTIMORE (WJZ) – Someone who picked up a lucky lotto ticket in Pikesville will now receive $1,000 a day for life from the Maryland lottery.
Officials with the lottery say the winning ticket was sold at the Giant store located at 3757 Old Court Road. The store will receive a $7,500 bonus for selling the winning ticket. The winner now has 182 days to claim their prize.
There are currently nine states participating in the Cash4Life game. Maryland has had a top-tier winner before last night’s drawing. Back in May 2016, a Frederick County Schools employee claimed a $7 million dollars in cash.
