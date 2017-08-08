Cheetos Pop-Up Restaurant To Open This Month In NYC

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– Chester the cheetah has finally cheated his cheesy way into our favorite foods.

From August 15 to 17, there will be a Cheetos pop-up restaurant in New York City. The event is for three days only and will incorporate the “dangerously cheesy” snack into some of your favorite foods.

Celebrity chef Anne Burrell is the mastermind behind the world’s first Cheetos restaurant, The Spotted Cheetah. She has worked at some of the top restaurants in New York City and has decided to try her hand at something completely new to everyone. Burrell has created a unique menu where each item listed will include the crunchy snack.

From dishes like Flamin’ Hot Limon Chicken Tacos, to Cheetos Sweetos Crusted Cheesecake, The Spotted Cheetah is sure to have something suitable for all Cheetos fans.

Seating is limited, but you can reserve a spot for this limited time event by visiting the restaurant’s website, where there will also be an online cookbook available to download on the days of the event.

