Convicted Baltimore Serial Killer Found Dead In Cell

August 8, 2017 6:47 AM

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Authorities say a man convicted of murdering two women in Baltimore was found dead in his prison cell over the weekend.

The Maryland Department of Public Safety and Corrections say 62-year-old Joseph Metheny was pronounced dead after officers found him unresponsive inside his cell at the Correctional Institution in Cumberland around 3 p.m. Saturday.

Metheny was serving two life sentences for kidnapping, sexual assault and two counts of murder. Police say he killed two women in 1994 and 1996 and buried their remains under his trailer at a Southwest Baltimore pallet company.

According to our media partner the Baltimore Sun, Metheny was sentenced to die in 1998, but an appeals court overturned the sentence and sent him to life in prison without parole.

An investigation into his death is now ongoing.

 

