ESPN’s Dan Graziano Says Ravens Don’t Need To Worry Just Yet

ESPN’s Dan Graziano joined Vinny and Haynie to talk about his report regarding Flacco’s injury.

He heard Flacco should make a positive recovery, but the timetable is still muddy. Flacco went to seek a second opinion on his back injury.

Graziano predicts, “They’re just going to take it slow with the recovery. At this point, they feel like he’ll be ready. If there was a set back with it, you might see them try to make a move for a starting quarterback. It seems like they’re standing down on [Kaepernick] because they still have faith that Flacco will be okay.”

Graziano also comments on the missing Marlon Humphrey and the other injuries plaguing the Ravens. He said, “obviously you want to see your guys out there. if time goes by and Humphrey isn’t out there, and Flacco isn’t out there, then it’s time to get worried. But I don’t think August 8 is the time to be worried about anything right now. It is possible it’s more serious than they’re letting on, but I haven’t heard that.”

Graziano and Haynie also talk about the odds of head coach John Harbaugh sticking around Baltimore in the future. “He’s done extremely well in Baltimore. I think we can safely call him one of the better coaches, but that doesn’t always save you,” says Graziano.

