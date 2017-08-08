Johns Hopkins Hospital Voted 3rd Best Hospital In U.S.

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Johns Hopkins Hospital earns another top national ranking.

U.S. News and World Report has released its annual best hospital survey, and Johns Hopkins is number three.

The Johns Hopkins Hospital is on its way back to the top, and Maryland is setting the bar for better patient care statewide.

That Maryland is known for its outstanding medical community should come as no surprise, and the U.S. News and World Report annual “Best Hospitals Ranking” bears that out, as the Johns Hopkins Hospital moves closer to the number one spot in the country.

“We were just thrilled,” said Dr. Redonda Miller, Johns Hopkins Hospital president. “It is a real honor to be ranked so high among illustrious hospitals across the country.”

The U.S. News and World Report ranks Johns Hopkins Hospital the third best hospital in the nation, and number one in Maryland, with national rankings in 15 specialties.

Number two in Maryland is the University of Maryland Medical Center, nationally ranked in three specialties, while number three, Mercy Medical Center, has a national ranking in orthopedics.

Sinai Hospital was tied at number three in Maryland with Mercy. Sinai received no national specialty ranking.

Mercy Hospital is the only community hospital in Maryland to receive a national ranking in orthopedics.

“We continually strive to improve our processes and improve the quality of what we’re doing here,” said Dr. Marc Hungerford, Mercy Chief of Orthopedics.

Johns Hopkins moved from number four in the nation to number three this year, but president Miller’s focus is on number one: the patient.

“We certainly pay attention to rankings of this type, but the most important feedback we get are from you our patients and what’s most important is that we hear from you about what we’re doing,” Dr. Miller said.

And keep moving forward.

The Mayo Clinic and the Cleveland Clinic were the number one and two ranked hospitals, respectively.

The Johns Hopkins Hospital held the number one national ranking for 22 years.

