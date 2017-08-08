Spike Lee Announces Pro-Kaepernick Rally At NFL Headquarters

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Film director Spike Lee has had enough of the animosity against NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick.

He has scheduled a support rally for the former 49ers quarterback to be held at NFL headquarters in New York City on August 23 at 5:30 p.m.

The rally announcement has captured the attention of several different organizations, such as Justice League NYC and the Empowerment Movement, which will also be in attendance.

Last season, Kaepernick silently protested racial inequality and police brutality by taking a knee during the National Anthem.

Kaepernick has been a free agent since opting out of his contract with the 49ers in March. There has been tension among fans and teams who have considered signing him, including the Ravens.

There has been much speculation that Kaepernick’s protests have led to him being “blacklisted” within the NFL.

RELATED: As Ravens Weigh Pros And Cons Of Kaepernick, Fans Weigh In

Kaepernick’s unemployment has left Spike Lee, among others, discontented and has lead Lee to take action.

Lee tweeted out a flyer with the details on the “United We Stand Rally for Colin Kaepernick” this morning.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook