Police Find Young Child Dead In Van Outside Florida Day Care

August 8, 2017 7:34 AM
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — A young child has been found dead inside a van outside a Florida day care center.

Orlando police tell local news outlets they were called to Little Miracles Academy on Monday night and found the child in the van.

Sgt. Eduardo Bernal says they don’t yet know how long the child had been in the van.

Day care employees were talking to investigators late into the night but authorities said no one had yet been taken into custody.

No further details were immediately available.

