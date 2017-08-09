WJZ BREAKING: Man struck and killed by train, MARC Penn Line service suspended in both directions.

1 Dead After Shooting At Baltimore Dollar General Store

August 9, 2017 8:25 AM
Filed Under: Baltimore Police Department, Dollar General

BALTIMORE (AP) — Police say a man is dead after a shooting inside a discount store in Baltimore.

Police said in a statement that officers were flagged down Tuesday evening around 10 p.m. by a citizen who reported a robbery and shooting inside a Dollar General in the 4500 block of Edmondson Avenue. Police say when they arrived they found a 54-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound. Police say he was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police did not release the name of the victim or any other details about the shooting.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
Your Podcast Network Play.it
CBS All Access

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch