After Nearly A Year In Baltimore, Ship Once Stranded With Crew Aboard Sails Out

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — In November, we reported that an international ship with 18 crew members on board was stuck in Maryland waters.

That ship has finally departed, according to the U.S. Coast Guard.

The MT Newlead Granadino was first stranded in the harbor nearly a year ago, in September 2016. It had serious engine troubles, and the Coast Guard deemed it unsafe to sail, according to our news partners at The Baltimore Sun.

It had multiple safety discrepancies involving the fire detection and suppression systems, emergency power and life-saving systems.

But the Greek company that owned it was unable to pay for the $1 million in repairs it needed.

And some of the crew had no visas, so they couldn’t get off to get supplies. As word spread that they were running out of food, workers at Urban Pirates, usually a harbor tour company, used their ship and went to the rescue, bringing them food and supplies.

After being sold and renamed, the boat — now the Asphalt Trader — has finally been allowed to leave after passing inspection late last month.

According to several maritime publications, the last of the ship’s original crew members were allowed to return home after the ship was sold in May.

“We are really happy to see this vessel operating again, but even happier knowing the ship is now operating at or above the minimum standards for safety and pollution prevention,” said Chief Warrant Officer Christopher Davis, a Sector Maryland-NCR PSC inspector.

