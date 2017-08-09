Dylan Bundy On Wild Card Spot: ‘We’re Ready To Make A Run For It’

Orioles pitcher Dylan Bundy joined Vinny and Haynie to talk about his performance as of late, the fate of the team approaching post season and more.

Bundy (11-8) allowed two runs on five hits while striking out 10 batters through seven innings during Monday’s win over the Angels. It was a season-best outing for Bundy with a 4.15 ERA and 1.19 WHIP for the year.

The Oriole are just 1.5 games out of the wild card spot. Bundy says, “I think we’re in a good spot. We stuck together as a team and we are ready to make a run for it this next month and a half.”

Hanyie also asked if the team pays attention to the criticism and social media ramblings when the team was struggling. Bundy replied, “Oh yeah, you definitely hear it. You know, as a whole group, all we can do is just keep doing our work and keep working on the things we need to work on. Sometimes it doesn’t work out, you just got to keep your head up.”

Tune in to hear more from Dylan Bundy above!

Bundy is set to pitch on Saturday against the Oakland Athletics.