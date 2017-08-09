Fans Excited To See M&T Bank’s New Upgrades, Include Shake Shack, At First Preseason Game

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Football is back at M&T Bank Stadium tomorrow, for the first preseason home game of the season.

And Ravens fans will see some big changes at the stadium — including a brand new restaurant with a cult-like following.

Shake Shack is opening up a burger stand in section 109 at M&T Bank Stadium, serving up burgers, dogs, shakes and more.

M&T has been sprucing things up for the season — adding two new 4K video boards in the end zones to see every Ravens touchdown bigger and better than ever, an hoisting and hanging two massive new logo signs outside.

“The whole stadium’s going to have a fresh look for the season, and we’re excited about that,” says vice president of corporate communications for the stadium.

And this was just phase one. Over the next two seasons, fans will see even more improvements.

It’s about a balance between maintaining a stadium with good bones, “but at the same time, add these enhancements like Shake Shack, like the scoreboards, like the corner suites and the escalators that we’re going to put in next year,” says senior vice president of stadium operations, Roy Sommerhof.

And the newest delicious upgrade will leave fans hungry only for only a Ravens win.

The new Shake Shack will be open tomorrow for the preseason game against the Washington Redskins.

This is the first Shake Shack ever in an NFL stadium, and the second restaurant location in Baltimore.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook