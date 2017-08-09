WJZ BREAKING: Man struck and killed by train, MARC Penn Line service affected.

Pugh Releases Crime Plan Details, Fills 2 Critical Roles

August 9, 2017 10:40 AM
Filed Under: Catherine Pugh

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Before Mayor Catherine Pugh released details of her much-anticipated anti-violence plan Wednesday, she named Drew Vetter as head of the Mayor’s Office on Criminal Justice and Kendra Parloch as the new head of the Office of CitiStat.

Pugh has been pressured for weeks by politicians and activists to expand on the plan, and name someone to Vetter’s position.

This comes as Baltimore is on track to have its worst homicide rate ever.

