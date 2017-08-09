MLB “Players Weekend” Will Allow Player To Pay Tribute To People And Causes

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Major League players will be allowed to let their personalities and passions shine during the upcoming Players Weekend.

Players Weekend will be from August 25-27.

The event will allow the players to wear colorful, non-traditional uniforms featuring alternate designs inspired by youth league uniforms. Players can place a nickname on the back of the their jerseys, as well as wear and use uniquely colored and designed spikes, batting gloves, wristbands, compression sleeves, catcher’s masks, and bats.

In addition, players will have the option of wearing t-shirts highlighting a charity or cause of their choice during pregame workouts and postgame interviews.

Manny Machado will serve as one of the Players Weekend Ambassadors by taking an active role in promoting the event.

Game-worn, Players Weekend jerseys will be auctioned at MLB.com/auctions with 100% of net proceeds donated to the MLB-MLBPA Youth Development Foundation.

