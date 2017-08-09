Ravens’ Ronnie Stanley Matching Donations Made To BARCS Sick Pets Fund

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Ravens offensive tackle Ronnie Stanley is a big advocate for the Baltimore Animal Rescue and Care (BARC). He has even adopted two dog from them, and now he’s matching donations made to the shelter’s Franky Fund.
Click here if you would like to donate.
The fund covers costs for shelter pets with outstanding medical needs, and Stanley will match all donations made to the fund, up to $5,000, from now until Sunday, August 13.
RELATED: Ronnie Stanley Adopts Dog From BARCS In Baltimore
Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook