Ravens’ Ronnie Stanley Matching Donations Made To BARCS Sick Pets Fund

August 9, 2017 7:49 PM
LAS VEGAS, NV - JUNE 17: NFL player Ronnie Stanley attends The D'USSE Lounge At Ward-Kovalev 2: "The Rematch" on June 17, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for Roc Nation Sports/D'USSE Cognac)

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Ravens offensive tackle Ronnie Stanley is a big advocate for the Baltimore Animal Rescue and Care (BARC). He has even adopted two dog from them, and now he’s matching donations made to the shelter’s Franky Fund.

The fund covers costs for shelter pets with outstanding medical needs, and Stanley will match all donations made to the fund, up to $5,000, from now until Sunday, August 13.

