Wayback Wednesday: Former Dunbar Head Coach Bob Wade

The legendary Dunbar High School Basketball Team was recently featured on ESPN’s 30-for-30. The ‘Baltimore Boys’ documentary aired last night on ESPN.

The head coach of the team, Bob Wade, joined Ed Norris and Rob Long to talk about his influences on the players, how to better the school through hard work, and the impact this team has made on the city of Baltimore.

Prior to coaching at Maryland, Wade coached at Dunbar High School for ten years, where he compiled a 341-25 record and was ranked in the nation’s top 10.

In his best two seasons at the inner-city high school, 1981–1983, Wade put together teams that produced a 60-0 record.

