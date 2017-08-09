Weather Blog: Perfect Summer Day

August 9, 2017 10:10 PM
Filed Under: Bob Turk Weather Blog

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A perfect summer day all around the entire Mid-Atlantic region.

Bright sun and pleasant low dew points, made for a top day!

Thursday, despite a few more clouds, we will enjoy another nice summer day.

By Friday, more clouds and more humid conditions will likely set up some afternoon showers and thundershowers once again.  It appears much the same is on tap for the weekend, but not a washout by any means.

Bob Turk

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
Your Podcast Network Play.it
CBS All Access

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch