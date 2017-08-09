Weather Blog: Perfect Summer Day

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A perfect summer day all around the entire Mid-Atlantic region.
Bright sun and pleasant low dew points, made for a top day!
Thursday, despite a few more clouds, we will enjoy another nice summer day.
By Friday, more clouds and more humid conditions will likely set up some afternoon showers and thundershowers once again. It appears much the same is on tap for the weekend, but not a washout by any means.
Bob Turk
