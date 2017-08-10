Football Is Back In Baltimore With First Preseason Game Against Redskins

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Football is officially back in Baltimore, as the Ravens take on the Washington Redskins Thursday night in their first preseason game of the season. Some are calling this season starter the “Battle of the Beltway.”

The Baltimore-area is flooded with excitement, as tailgaters set up hours before the game at M&T Bank Stadium.

Wild Bill’s Restaurant has been busy with fans stocking up on their Baltimore Ravens gear, with everyone ready to show off their purple pride.

“Here, today, we’ve been super busy. People are going to the game tonight. We’ve got a tailgate with hot dogs outside, so it’s really festive, it’s really hype, I love this time of year”, says fan, Kaitlyn Winner, at Wild Bill’s restaurant.

Fan, Paul Weisengoff, tells WJZ’s Devin Bartolotta, “I’ve got to make sure the grill works right, that the tables aren’t broken and all that kind of stuff. So this is our preseason too.”

Also, local Federal Hill bar Mother’s is offering special drinks, like the “Purple Crush,” in celebration of the preseason opener.

The entire city is painted purple for preseason and in hopes of a good season ahead.

