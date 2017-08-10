Chelsea Manning, Photographed By Annie Leibovitz, To Appear In Vogue September Issue

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Chelsea Manning, the transgender soldier convicted of giving classified government materials to WikiLeaks, was released from Fort Leavenworth in May.

Since then, she’s been very active on social media, sharing everything from a photo of herself at White House protest to her new Social Security card that reflects her female identity.

But on Thursday, she showed the world a professional photo of herself snapped by famed photographer Annie Leibovitz for Vogue.

The photo and an interview with Manning will appear in Vogue’s September issue.

You can already read the article, which says Manning has been living in New York but plans to move to Maryland later this year, on Vogue.com.

