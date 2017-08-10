Eat At Any Maryland Chipotle Today To Support Homeless Animals

August 10, 2017 9:52 AM
Filed Under: Chipotle, Maryland SPCA

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — All 81 Chipotle restaurants in Maryland will donate 50 percent of each sale today if the customer says they are there to support the Maryland SPCA.

Last year, according to SPCA spokeswoman Tina Regester, the Chipotle fundraiser raised $31,000.

“The summertime is a really busy time for the Maryland SPCA,” Regester says. “We receive so many surrendered pets coming in, lost pets, we transport pets back from other shelters, including our friends down at BARCS, and it takes a lot of resources, including foods for these pets.”

