It’s Been 1 Year Since A Silver Spring Apartment Explosion Left 7 Dead

August 10, 2017 1:48 PM
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Thursday marks one year since a massive explosion left several people dead at the Flower Branch apartments in Silver Spring.

On the night of August 10, 2016, residents the Piney Road complex were awakened by the explosion, which survivors later learned was the result of a natural gas build up in a basement utility room.

The fire spread quickly throughout building, leaving dozens injured and seven dead. The youngest among the deceased were just 3 and 8 years old.

More than 160 firefighters battled the blaze.

Since the explosion, police body cam footage was released showing the aftermath of the explosion.

Officers helped deliver first aid to those who were able to escape on their own and helped rescue others from the flames. A mother and father were forced to drop their baby from a higher story to someone waiting on the ground below. The family was later reunited.

There is nothing left today where the building once stood. Dozens of lawsuits have been filed against the apartment management company as well as Washington Gas.

