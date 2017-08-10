Missing Man, Last Seen At Horseshoe Casino, Found Dead In Car At Sinai Hospital

August 10, 2017 3:27 PM
Filed Under: Charles Allen, Horseshoe Casino

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A missing Baltimore County man, 36-year-old Charles Allen, was found deceased in a car in West Baltimore, police announced Thursday.

Allen, who was reported missing Wednesday, was last seen Saturday, August 5 in the Horseshoe Casino.

Police became concerned when Allen made no effort to contact his family since then.

Allen was found in a car on Lanier Avenue behind Sinai Hospital.

Baltimore County Police say that the Baltimore City Homicide Unit will conduct the death investigation and be notified of the results of the autopsy.

