NFL To Hire 24 Full-Time Game Officials For 2017

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The NFL Referees Association announced they will be hiring full-time game officials this season.

The NFL and the NFLRA agreed to experiment with full-time officials as part of a bargaining agreement. The program will allow current officials to apply to become full-time.

Full-time officials will be hired at each of the seven officiating positions: referee, umpire, down judge, line judge, back judge, side judge, center judge and field judge.

The league will add 21-24 full-time officials in order to enhance communication between the officials on and off the field. Plays like pass interference and holding are still going to be considered judgment calls and will be non-reviewable.

Previously all NFL officials were part-time employees who held other jobs outside of their refereeing duties.