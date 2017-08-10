Police Investigating Double Shooting In Baltimore Thursday Night

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore Police Department is investigating a double shooting that happened Thursday night.
The shooting happened just before 8:15 p.m., in the 900 block of Bentalon St.
Responding officers found two victims, an 18-year-old and 23-year-old, who had been shot.
Both were taken to area hospitals. Their conditions are unknown.
Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at (410) 396-2221.
Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line, at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
