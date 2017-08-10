Police Investigating Double Shooting In Baltimore Thursday Night

August 10, 2017 11:07 PM
Filed Under: Double Shooting

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore Police Department is investigating a double shooting that happened Thursday night.

The shooting happened just before 8:15 p.m., in the 900 block of Bentalon St.

Responding officers found two victims, an 18-year-old and 23-year-old, who had been shot.

Both were taken to area hospitals. Their conditions are unknown.

Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at (410) 396-2221.

Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line, at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
Your Podcast Network Play.it
CBS All Access

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch