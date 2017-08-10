Lack Of Funding May Squash ‘Punkin Chunkin’ Event In Delaware

BRIDGEVILLE, Del. (AP) — Organizers say a lack of funding could soon squash an annual pumpkin-flinging event in southern Delaware.

Punkin Chunkin officials say this year’s 32nd edition of the event will go on, but that the organization is struggling.

The Science Channel withdrew as a main sponsor of the event after a woman was critically injured last year when she was hit by metal after an air cannon’s trap door blew off.

Frank Payton, president of the World Punkin Chunkin Championship Association, says the event will return to Sussex County in November, but that without more sponsors, this year’s event could be the last.

In 2013, a farmer who made his land available for the event was sued by a volunteer who was seriously injured in an ATV accident during the 2011 event.

