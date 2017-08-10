1 ‘SummerTime Bandit’ Captured, Police Still Seeking 2nd

August 10, 2017 2:55 PM
Filed Under: SummerTime Bandits

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — One of two suspected serial bank robbers known as the SummerTime Bandits has been arrested, according to the FBI.

Sheamon Perlie was taken into custody by the FBI Violent Crimes Task Force in Richmond, Virginia on Sunday. He was then extradited to Baltimore and is currently being held on state charges.

shearmon perlie 1 SummerTime Bandit Captured, Police Still Seeking 2nd

Earl Shelton Smith’s whereabouts are still unknown.

Perlie and Smith are accused of robbing several banks in the Baltimore area last month.

The FBI Violent Crimes Task Force in Baltimore is seeking the public’s assistance in locating and apprehending Smith, and is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information which leads to his arrest.

