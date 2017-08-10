Walmart Issues Apology For Back-To-School Banner On Gun Display

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Walmart has been forced to apologize after a customer in one of their stores found a back-to-school sign set up in a very disturbing place.

A photo of Walmart’s “own the school year like a hero” promotion hung over the superstore’s firearms display, as seen in the picture below.

It quickly spread on social media with many people questioning the message Walmart was sending to the public.

According to reports, the sign was discovered and originally tweeted out by Leeanna May at Walmart’s Evansville, Ind. location. Walmart reached out to the customer and said they removed the banner from the inappropriate display, calling it “horrible.”

I'm happy to tell you our store manager Christina has removed the sign from the display. Thanks again for alerting us to this. 👍 -Vik — Walmart (@Walmart) August 9, 2017

“What’s seen in this photograph would never be acceptable in our stores,” Walmart spokesperson Charles Crowson said in a statement, per The Washington Post. “We regret this situation and are looking into how it could have happened,” Crowson added.

The gun case sign isn’t the first controversy Walmart has found themselves in the middle of due to an insensitive display. A Walmart in Panama City Beach, Fla. received tremendous backlash after stacking cases of soda to look like New York City’s World Trade Center last year.

The poor attempt to commemorate the September 11th terror attacks was quickly taken down.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook