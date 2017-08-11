One-Week Boot Camp Teaches Md. Students How To Code

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — An online trade school in Maryland received a grant to teach underserved youth coding, training the next generation of web and graphic designers.

Tracey Leong explains how the organization is making a huge impact in our community.

The coding boot camp operates in 12 different states. The goal is to reach at least 1,000 students in Maryland.

Michigan-based online trade school, SW Design, was recently awarded a grant from the Air Force STEM Coding Camp to teach computer programming skills to kids.

“It won’t cost them anything because it is covered by the federal funds, and then we are able to keep our kids off the streets away from drugs and away from prison systems,” says Tarsha Weary, at SW Design School.

Students in Anne Arundel County are gaining invaluable computer skills during a one-week boot camp.

“The way technology is going either you’re going to become your own boss or an employee so I want to be my own boss,” says coding student Jason Mullen.

The coding boot camp is giving young people the opportunity to create programs from scratch — and even design their own games.

“I want to learn how to do stuff but I didn’t know where to go or what to do when it comes to coding, this program helps and I feel like it empowers you when it comes to coding,” says Mullen.

The boot camp is also has a step-by-step interactive course to teach coding, which is one of the most in-demand skills and will benefit these students beyond the classroom.

“As long as they have an aptitude of a sixth-grade education, I can teach them to code and they can become web and graphic designers,” says Tarsha Weary, SW Design School.

In addition to reaching out to youth, the Workforce Development pays for adult courses to give coding lessons to anyone 18 and older.

For information on the coding boot camps CLICK HERE.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook