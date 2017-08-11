Aberdeen IronBirds Change Their Name To Steamed Crabs

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Aberdeen IronBirds are changing their name to the Aberdeen Steamed Crabs (but just for one night).

The team will have new hats and uniforms for made for the special “Crab Night” game against the West Virginia Black Bears at Ripken Stadium.

Mascot Kalvin the Krab will be featured on the uniform “to acknowledge the long and arduous process Maryland crabbers experience every day to deliver the world’s best blue crabs,” the team said in a news release.