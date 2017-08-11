Police Commissioner Expresses Frustration After A Violent Week In Baltimore

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Another violent streak in the city of Baltimore. In the last 24 hours, eight people were shot in seven separate incidents.

One of the three people murdered Thursday night into Friday morning was just 16 years old.

There has been an eruption of violence following last weekend’s 72-hour ceasefire attempt. Two people were shot and killed in that three-day period.

On Tuesday, a 15-year-old was shot in the head while walking home with his brother. Police said Friday that has since died.

Also Tuesday, a well-liked Edmondson Village Dollar General manager was shot and killed while on the job.

Police Commissioner Kevin Davis said Friday that a person of interest in that case is in custody.

He called the shooting “very, very brutal, execution style.”

“He did not resist the robbery and he was executed anyway,” Davis said.

The commissioner says his force has been trying to stay one step ahead of the violence, but it’s been a challenge.

“Our deployment last night was extremely heavy on the west side of the city, and we still had violence on the west side of the city,” he said. That violence, he added, “is often premeditated.”

Police did not mention a connection among any of the cases, and no arrests were announced.

