Ravens Rookie Tim White Expected To Miss Season

August 11, 2017 4:30 PM
Filed Under: injury, Ravens, Tim White

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Rookie Tim White had a stellar debut as a Baltimore Raven. He returned one punt for 9 yards in the first quarter, ran for 8 yards on an end-around and caught a TD pass in the third quarter and impressed coaches, fans and the players.

Unfortunately, he injured his thumb in last night’s game against Washington.

Signed as a rookie free agent, the Arizona State product compiled 3,381 all-purpose yards in two years. He was competing with second-year pro Keenan Reynolds, whose 46-yard punt return in the third quarter set up White’s touchdown.

Repair will require surgery, and White is expected to miss the season.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
Your Podcast Network Play.it
CBS All Access

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch