Ravens Rookie Tim White Expected To Miss Season

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Rookie Tim White had a stellar debut as a Baltimore Raven. He returned one punt for 9 yards in the first quarter, ran for 8 yards on an end-around and caught a TD pass in the third quarter and impressed coaches, fans and the players.
Unfortunately, he injured his thumb in last night’s game against Washington.
Signed as a rookie free agent, the Arizona State product compiled 3,381 all-purpose yards in two years. He was competing with second-year pro Keenan Reynolds, whose 46-yard punt return in the third quarter set up White’s touchdown.
Repair will require surgery, and White is expected to miss the season.