Towson Royal Farms Gas Station Conflict May Soon Have Solution

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Conflict over the Royal Farms gas station in Towson may soon be resolved.

Baltimore County Executive Kevin Kamenetz says he has persuaded the developer to negotiate with community groups protesting the project.

The compromise may be that the gas station is eliminated from the developer’s plan.

Developer Caves Valley Partners has had plans to put a Royal Farms gas station at the corner of York Road and Bosley. The already busy intersection is drawing many protests from local residents.

“I’ve not yet heard anyone who lives in any of these neighborhoods say anything positive about this project,” says one local.

The developer already has a contract with the county to build on the site. On Monday, a Baltimore County Council decided not to vote on a proposal to revoke the gas station plan.

On Monday, Kamenetz said the developer is willing to meet to discuss removing the gas station from its plan.

“I’ve asked the developer to say there are circumstances notwithstanding your right to proceed, that you will have a project that does not include a gas station,” says Kamenetz.

“And any type of agreement would then be approved by the council.”

Residents say they’ll be happy if the developer is willing to remove the gas station from the plan.

“A lot of people have been working on this for four years now to get to where we are today. We think the future looks really good,” says Ron Council, with “Save Towson’s Gateway.”

“We’re thankful that to County Executive, the County Council, Councilman Marks and the developer for making this move.”

The county executive has a 30-day timetable to mediate a new proposal. This decision is also likely to reduce the amount of money the county would get for the property.

Many people have been working on the project for about four years and Caves Valley agreed to pay $8.3 million for the land.

