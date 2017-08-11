WEATHER BLOG: Marty Bass Has What You Can Expect This Weekend

T.GI.F.

Hi Everyone!

The good news is……………………………………………..Sunday looks not too bad!!! :-))

The bad news is………………………………………………..Today/tonight/tomorrow look even more “iffy” that we discussed yesterday :-((

Now that the weekend is here the computer models are starting to agree on a solution. And that tells us there are not flooding rains expected. Not a big amount of rain, but rain nonetheless, especially later this afternoon, evening, and about ANYTIME tomorrow. The atmosphere is getting quite moist. We had a Dew Point of 62° at 5 AM. As I write this at 7 AM the Dew Point is up to 65°, and headed, by tomorrow, into the low 70’s. The uncomfortable range.

Due to that instability the Storm Prediction Center has put us into a “marginal risk” category for severe weather.

And there you have the long, and short of it.

Sunday is looking pretty OK so I guess you could say 50% of a weekend is not a bad thing. And it is not a bad “thing.” So we will take that gift and enjoy.

T.G.I.F., …isn’t it the truth!

MB!