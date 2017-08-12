WJZ BREAKING: 1 Killed, 19 Injured, 1 Arrest, As Car Plows Through Crowd After Protests In Charlottesville; VA Gov. Issues State of Emergency

2 Killed After Helicopter Crashes In Charlottesville

August 12, 2017 6:56 PM
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Two people are dead after a helicopter crashed in Charlottesville, Virginia, Virginia State Police say.

Police say it happened before 5 p.m. today, after a helicopter crashed into a wooded area near a residential area on Old Farm Road.

Investigators say no one on the ground was injured. They say the cause of the crash remains under investigation at this time.

The crash comes just hours after one person was killed when a car drove into a crowd of people, as people congregated following a white supremacist group marching through the streets of the city.

