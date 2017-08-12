Lowrie’s Double Keys Rally As A’s Top Orioles 5-4

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Jed Lowrie had two hits, including an RBI double in a decisive bottom of the eighth inning, as the Oakland Athletics defeated the Baltimore Orioles 5-4 on Friday night.

The A’s trailed 4-3 when Lowrie doubled in Matt Joyce with the tying run off Brad Brach (3-3). Chad Pinder’s sacrifice fly two batters later drove in the go-ahead run as Marcus Semien beat a strong throw from Joey Rickard in right.

The A’s snapped a three-game skid while the Orioles lost for the third time in four games.

Matt Olson hit his fifth home run for the A’s off Orioles starter Ubaldo Jimenez, a two-run shot in the bottom of the fourth inning.

Olson cleared the 400-foot sign in center field off a 2-1 fastball Jimenez served up over the middle of the plate.

Adam Jones hit his 21st home run off A’s starter Paul Blackburn in the second for the game’s first run.

Jimenez left the game in the bottom of the sixth inning after getting hit in the lower right leg with a hard-hit grounder off the bat of Chad Pinder.

Jimenez pitched 5 1/3 innings of six-hit ball. He struck out a season-high 11, eight in the first three innings. His career-high is 13.

Santiago Casilla (3-5) worked a scoreless eighth for the win and Blake Treinen pitched a scoreless ninth for his third save.

HOT HITTER

Tim Beckham was 2 for 4 and has hit safely in all 11 games since the Orioles acquired him in a July 31 deadline trade with the Tampa Bay Rays. He’s batting .500 (22 for 44) with his new team.

DAVIS BACK

Slumping Orioles 1B Chris Davis was back in the lineup batting seventh a day after manager Buck Showalter gave him a day off on Thursday. The slugging first baseman is batting .108 (4 for 37) over his last 10 games and .176 (15 for 85) since being reinstated from the disabled list (right oblique strain) on July 14. He was 0 for 3 with a walk in Friday’s game

ROSTER MOVES

The A’s promoted newly acquired OF Boog Powell and RHP Michael Brady from Triple-A Nashville and optioned OF Jaycob Brugman and 1B-OF Mark Canha to Nashville. The A’s acquired Powell on Aug. 6 in a trade with the Seattle Mariners for All-Star first baseman Yonder Alonso.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Athletics: RHP Bobby Wahl is scheduled to undergo surgery on his pitching arm Monday to alleviate thoracic outlet syndrome, which is the compression of nerves or blood vessels from the neck to the armpit area. There is no timetable for his recovery, manager Bob Melvin said. . Powell was a late scratch from Friday’s lineup due to illness.

UP NEXT

RHP Dylan Bundy (11-8, 4.15 ERA) is 2-0 with a 1.20 ERA in his last two starts. He gave up one unearned run in two innings pitching in relief in his only appearance against the A’s. LHP Sean Manaea (8-6, 4.15) has given up six home runs in his last four starts after giving up eight in his previous 17 starts. He’s never faced Baltimore.

